Hyderabad: The GHMC Kukatpally zone is setting up water bowls at several locations in their jurisdiction for stray dogs for the summer. The officials held an awareness campaign and distributed a set of do’s and don’ts while dealing with strays.

“I appeal to all the resident welfare associations and citizens to keep water bowls for strays,” said GHMC zonal commissioner of Kukatpally Abhilasha Abhinav.