GHMC Forms Panels To Probe Frauds in Advt and Sanitation Wings

Hyderabad: The proposal to constitute two ad hoc committees to probe irregularities in the advertising and sanitation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was approved by the corporation’s standing committee, here on Wednesday.

The mayor-headed ad hoc committees will include two corporators each from Congress, BJP, AIMIM and BRS. It is likely to prepare and submit a report of the findings, along with suggestions and recommendations.

The first meeting of the new standing committee saw 13 proposals getting approved, including implementation of GIS-based survey and mapping of properties and utilities to increase the revenue.

The other proposals were related to rejuvenation of lakes involving companies as part of their CSR activities.

Meanwhile, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the Begumpet circle on Wednesday and observed that most of the properties are un-assessed and under-assessed. He instructed the revenue staff to issue notices and bring them under the property tax net. He also went around the Monda Market ward, where he instructed officials to take up repair work of public toilets, stormwater drains and penalise commercial establishments littering the roads,

The standing committee has decided to meet every Thursday after the general elections.