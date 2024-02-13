GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy Meets CM Revanth, To Join Congress

Hyderabad: GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, the BRS Tarnaka corporator, and her husband, BRS trade union leader Sobhan Reddy met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday and is likely to join the Congress soon.

The BRS had denied Sobhan Reddy the Assembly poll ticket from Malkajgiri. Srilatha Reddy skipped the corporators meeting held on February 10 by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Srilatha Reddy's meeting comes days after the defection of BRS Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin, former deputy GHMC mayor, and the meeting of senior BRS leader and GHMC former mayor Bonthu Rammohan with Revanth Reddy. Rammohan's wife Bonthu Sridevi is the BRS corporator from Cherlapally.

Speculation is rife that some 25 BRS corporators are in touch with the Congress and may jump the ship.