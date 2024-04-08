Top
GHMC Chief Prioritises TS-bPASS Disposal

8 April 2024 6:01 PM GMT
GHMC Chief Prioritises TS-bPASS Disposal
GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose. (DC)

Hyderababd: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose held a review meeting with town planning wing officials and instructed them to dispose of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) within 21 days.

He also instructed them to take into confidence people and ensure that no illegal constructions surface in the buffer zones of lakes. Rose called for appropriate measures related to dilapidated buildings as part of the monsoon action plan.

