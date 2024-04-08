GHMC Chief Prioritises TS-bPASS Disposal

Hyderababd: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose held a review meeting with town planning wing officials and instructed them to dispose of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) within 21 days.

He also instructed them to take into confidence people and ensure that no illegal constructions surface in the buffer zones of lakes. Rose called for appropriate measures related to dilapidated buildings as part of the monsoon action plan.