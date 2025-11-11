Saddened By Loss Of Lives Due To Blast In Delhi: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi : India head coach Gautam Gambhir has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in the national capital on Monday evening and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI.

Gambhir took to X and expressed his grief and wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of deceased and for the speedy recovery of injured."

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his sorrow and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Let's all stay safe & alert."



