Gangavaram Port Workers Call for Boycott of Polls

Visakhapatnam: Fishermen and workers at the Gangavaram port on Monday called for a boycott of the upcoming elections after their discussions with the Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) over payment of compensation ended in a stalemate.

They blamed the port management and district collector for this issue. The union leaders have demanded that they be paid as per the agreement with AGPL or through voluntary retirement at Rs 35 lakh per worker. The commissioner of police A. Ravi Shankar held discussions with the workers twice and requested them to release two vessels containing coking coal owned by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. Due to boycott of work at AGPL, the transportation of coking coal was stopped, which is essential for RINL production. These developments highlight the seriousness of the demands of fishermen and port workers. However, CITU union leaders have intervened in this matter and held a general meeting to discuss the election boycott issue. As CPM candidate is contesting from Gajuwaka, CITU may oppose the decision to boycott elections.