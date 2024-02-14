Top
FTCCI Holds Panel Discussion on Delayed Payments to MSMEs

DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 4:32 PM GMT
Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry. (Facebook)

Hyderabad: The industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will organise a panel discussion on “Implications and remedies of delayed payments to MSMEs” at 9.30 am on February 16 at its premises in Red Hills. There is confusion among trade and industry regarding the clause (h) inserted in Section 43B of the Income-Tax Act. The panel discussion aims to clear doubts on its applicability, what needs to be done in case of default, consequences, and how to treat that in accounting, a release said.

