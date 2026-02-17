French President Macron Arrives in Mumbai for India Visit

Mumbai: Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for an official visit to India scheduled until February 19.

They were received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Macron, and both leaders will launch the “Year of Innovation 2026,” aimed at strengthening the India–France strategic partnership.

This is Macron’s fourth visit to India at Modi’s invitation and focuses on cooperation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. According to the Embassy of France in India, the visit builds on expanding ties across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action and education.

Macron earlier visited India in 2018, attended the 2023 G20 Summit, and was the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024, where the two leaders announced the Year of Innovation initiative.

The leaders will hold detailed discussions in Mumbai under the Horizon 2047 roadmap and exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

After Mumbai, the delegation will travel to New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, a five-day event centred on the themes of People, Planet and Progress.