Free Plastic Surgery Camp at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences
Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will be conducting a free plastic surgery medical camp on Monday, March 4, according to a statement by director Dr K. Rambabu.
The camp aims to provide free medical care for various conditions, including:
Cleft lip and palate
Diabetic foot
Gynecomastia (enlarged breasts in males)
Boils
Keloid scars
Burns
Fractures
Vascular problems
Free services offered:
Free medical check-ups and medications for the underprivileged.
Free plastic and cosmetic surgery treatments for specific conditions.
Free comprehensive medical examinations worth Rs. 6,000, including:
Color Doppler tests
X-rays
Blood tests
Location and timings:
Date: Monday, March 4
Time: 9 am to 1 pm
Venue: OP Block, VIMS
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story