Free Plastic Surgery Camp at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences

Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will be conducting a free plastic surgery medical camp on Monday, March 4, according to a statement by director Dr K. Rambabu.

The camp aims to provide free medical care for various conditions, including:

Cleft lip and palate

Diabetic foot

Gynecomastia (enlarged breasts in males)

Boils

Keloid scars

Burns

Fractures

Vascular problems

Free services offered:

Free medical check-ups and medications for the underprivileged.

Free plastic and cosmetic surgery treatments for specific conditions.

Free comprehensive medical examinations worth Rs. 6,000, including:

Color Doppler tests

X-rays

Blood tests

Location and timings:

Date: Monday, March 4

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Venue: OP Block, VIMS