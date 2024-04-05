Former Judge Justice Ramalingeswara Rao Passed Away

Hyderabad: Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao, former judge of the High Court at Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, died on Friday in Germany following a cardiac arrest. He was 68.

He was a judge at the High Court from September 2015 to May 2018. He went to Germany three weeks ago to his daughter`s house, sources said. Arrangements were being made to bring Justice Rao’s body home for the last rites.

Justice Rao was born in 1956 in West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh and completed his LLB and LLM at Osmania University. He was a Jyotish Visharad from the Indian Council of Astrological Sciences, Chennai, and had completed his MA (Astrology) from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University.