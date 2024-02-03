Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Permission for Floor Test Amidst Legal Battle

Patna: A special court in Ranchi has allowed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is in jail, to participate in the upcoming floor test. As per the JMM-led grand alliance, the floor test in Jharkhand is likely to take place on February 5.

Hemant Soren was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the land fraud case. He was sent to 5-day ED custody by the PMLA court on Friday.

After Champai Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister on Friday, Hemant Soren filed a petition seeking the court’s permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the JMM-led grand alliance government.

Hemant Soren pleaded before the court that he is a member of the Assembly and has a right to participate in the floor test.

Champai Soren was elected as the JMM legislative party leader after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday.

The government led by Champai Soren has sought the floor test to prove its majority in the House. The JMM-led grand alliance needs 41 MLAs to prove a majority on the floor of the house. The ruling coalition has claimed that it has the support of 43 MLAs.

Sources said that few others including Hemant Soren's brother’s wife Sita Soren are also likely to extend her support to Champai Soren’s government.

Amid the flurry of political activities in Jharkhand, as many as 38 MLAs of the ruling coalition were flown to Hyderabad, to avoid poaching attempts by the BJP. JMM sources said that "the MLAs will return to Ranchi before the floor test. There is no trouble in the grand alliance and we will easily clear the trust vote”.

Meanwhile, Champai Soren in a statement said that he joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it entered Jharkhand. Mr. Soren also blamed the BJP for misusing the central agencies against the opposition parties and its leader Hemant Soren.

“The BJP has misused central agencies. The people of Jharkhand will give them a befitting reply. Our ancestors fought for freedom. By fulfilling their dreams, we will protect democracy and save the constitution”, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said in a post on X.

He also assured the people of the state that “the new government will speed up all the projects and schemes started under the leadership of Hemant Soren. The whole country witnessed a conspiracy to oust a tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren. We will expose these conspiracies and take the state towards development”.