Former IAS Murali Speech Obstructed in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Former IAS officer Akunuri Murali encountered a challenging situation in Nizamabad on Friday, as his speech criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disrupted by a group of individuals present at the event.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Telangana State Democratic Forum (TSDF) at the ITI grounds under the Jago Telangana programme, Murali voiced his concerns over the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and specifically targeted PM Modi.

Murali accused the Modi government of favouring the corporate sector by waiving off a staggering `16 lakh crore in loans and failing to fulfil its promise of bringing back black money. This assertion was met with strong opposition from some attendees, who began to raise objections and disrupt the proceedings.

The situation escalated as both the walkers and the organisers engaged in a verbal confrontation, exchanging slogans. The walkers chanted slogans in support of Modi, such as "Jai Sriram, Jai Modi," while the organisers attempted to defend Murali and his right to express his views.