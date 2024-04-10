Former CM Bommai Warns Against Accepting Congress Party Guarantee Cards

Haveri: Former chief minister and BJP candidate for the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Basavaraj Bommai asked the people on Wednesday to refrain from accepting guarantee cards issued by the Congress Party.

Speaking at a roadshow and youth convention organized by the District Yuva Morcha, Bommai highlighted the distribution of guarantee cards by Congress workers, cautioning against their promises.

"They pledge Rs 1 lakh for each woman and Rs 1 lakh for youth. However, with the Congress contesting about 200 out of the total 543 seats, and 272 seats required for government formation, their claims to power seem dubious," he said.

He alleged that the current guarantees were not being implemented properly in the state.

“Gruha Laxmi scheme was yet to reach many. The schemes have left Bengaluru but not reached villages. Two new districts, Gadag and Haveri were carved out by JH Patel. The Upper Tunga project was implemented when BS Yediyurappa was the CM. The BJP implemented the Singatalur lift irrigation scheme in Gadag district,” he said and alleged negligence by the present state government.

Highlighting the significance of the GST, Bommai asserted that its implementation had prevented many states from financial ruin.

"Unfounded allegations against GST must be dispelled," he said while addressing office bearers of various associations at Ranebennur.