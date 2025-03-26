Foreign money involved in Lok Sabha elections: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc claiming they with the help of foreign powers, tried to "influence" the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through money and "propaganda".In an interview with ANI, Chief Minister Adityanath dubbed the actions by the Opposition parties akin to "treason" for colluding with foreign powers."Congress and opposition parties did propaganda and they had not only spread propaganda, but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had already announced it... Many facts will come to light. Through NGOs, social media platforms, digital media, they spread propaganda on a large-scale propaganda in various parts of the country that BJP will change the constitution, if PM Modi will come, they will bring a new constitution, all kinds of things they have said," CM Yogi Asityanath told ANI."I am saying that foreign money was involved in the Lok Sabha elections throughout the country in which Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc were directly involved in it and through that, they tried to influence the elections. This action falls under the category of treason. You are taking money from a foreign power and influencing the country's elections," he added.Mocking the Congress and its allies on their recent electoral defeat in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the public doesn't tolerate "lies" for long time and is now teaching them a lesson."They had spread so much propaganda. And today when the truth came out, the people of the country said that no this was a propaganda of Congress and foreign money was involved in it, so the people of the country are teaching them a lesson, be it Haryana, Maharashtra or Delhi. Now these three elections have shown results," he said.CM Adityanath also noted BJP's win in the recently concluded bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "There were bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Out of 10, eight were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party and majority of them whether Milkipur, Katahari, Kundarki, all of these were the seats of the Samajwadi Party but BJP won them with a thumping majority.""In Kunderki, we won with 45,000 votes, in Kateri, we won with 38,000 votes and in Milkipur, we won with 62,000 votes. This goes to show that the public does not tolerate lies for many days... During that time, Opposition Congress and its supporters misused every platform to spread propaganda," he added.