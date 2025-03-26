Foreign money involved in Lok Sabha elections: CM Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath dubbed the actions by the Opposition parties akin to "treason" for colluding with foreign powers
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc claiming they with the help of foreign powers, tried to "influence" the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through money and "propaganda".
In an interview with ANI, Chief Minister Adityanath dubbed the actions by the Opposition parties akin to "treason" for colluding with foreign powers.
"Congress and opposition parties did propaganda and they had not only spread propaganda, but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had already announced it... Many facts will come to light. Through NGOs, social media platforms, digital media, they spread propaganda on a large-scale propaganda in various parts of the country that BJP will change the constitution, if PM Modi will come, they will bring a new constitution, all kinds of things they have said," CM Yogi Asityanath told ANI.
"I am saying that foreign money was involved in the Lok Sabha elections throughout the country in which Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc were directly involved in it and through that, they tried to influence the elections. This action falls under the category of treason. You are taking money from a foreign power and influencing the country's elections," he added.
Mocking the Congress and its allies on their recent electoral defeat in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the public doesn't tolerate "lies" for long time and is now teaching them a lesson.
"They had spread so much propaganda. And today when the truth came out, the people of the country said that no this was a propaganda of Congress and foreign money was involved in it, so the people of the country are teaching them a lesson, be it Haryana, Maharashtra or Delhi. Now these three elections have shown results," he said.
CM Adityanath also noted BJP's win in the recently concluded bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "There were bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Out of 10, eight were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party and majority of them whether Milkipur, Katahari, Kundarki, all of these were the seats of the Samajwadi Party but BJP won them with a thumping majority."
"In Kunderki, we won with 45,000 votes, in Kateri, we won with 38,000 votes and in Milkipur, we won with 62,000 votes. This goes to show that the public does not tolerate lies for many days... During that time, Opposition Congress and its supporters misused every platform to spread propaganda," he added.
Asked if there were disagreements with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CM Adityanath stated that RSS works as a "guardian" in India and does not participate in political campaigns, rather only works on awareness of the public on social issues.
The Uttar Pradesh CM said, "RSS is an organization, which is working as a guardian in India and such organisations are not present in any country of the world. It is the largest self-managed organization in the world. RSS does not participate in political campaigns. It only contributes to the awareness of the public about its social issues. RSS does not participate in political campaigns..."
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further lambasted the Congress over their unfulfilled promises in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
He said, "During that time, they had talked about lots of things, including Khata-khat-Khata-Khat. They said every woman will get so much money in her account. What happened? It wasn't achieved anywhere in the Congress ruled states, whether Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh. Such is their behaviour."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according immense respect to the Indian Constitution and to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, CM Yogi pointed out that it was PM Modi who in the year 2015 initiated celebrations of Samvidhan Diwas to be held on November 26 annually.
"The amount of respect PM Modi has given to the Indian Constitution in the new Parliament... BR Ambedkar is the founder of the Constitution of India. It was PM Modi who started celebrating November 26 as Samvidhan Divas in 2015, the day when the adoption bill was made and prepared by Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and a copy of its draft was submitted to the country.
Every year, November 26 is celebrated as Sammidhan Diwas. The work of developing five important sites associated with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as Panchatitra was possible because of PM Modi," the UP CM said.
