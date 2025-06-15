 Top
FM Virtually Inaugurates Development Projects in Leh

15 Jun 2025 10:24 PM IST

On the second day of her visit, she addressed an audience during the credit outreach programme in Leh and handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various central government schemes

The minister also interacted with the officials of the Union Territory administration. — PTI

New Delhi/Leh (Ladakh): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday virtually inaugurated several development projects in Leh, Ladakh, during her four-day visit to the Union Territory. The finance ministry, however, said this reaffirms the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

On the second day of her visit, she addressed an audience during the credit outreach programme in Leh and handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various central government schemes. The minister also interacted with the officials of the Union Territory administration.

During the credit outreach, loans worth Rs 5.13 crore were disbursed to beneficiaries under different schemes, including PM MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME), and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans.

