Flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi to India Resume

Dubai: In a major relief to thousands of Indians stranded in the UAE, flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to India resumed on Monday night. Services to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru took off after days of suspension.

The mood at the airports was one of relief and joy as passengers boarded the first flights home. An air hostess aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to Bengaluru welcomed travellers with a warm announcement.

“Welcome onboard this flight to Bengaluru. Yes, this is the first flight,” she said, setting the tone for what was an emotional moment for many on board.

Sanjeev Mehta, a passenger on the Dubai-Bengaluru Emirates flight, expressed his gratitude and excitement as the aircraft prepared to depart.

“Thanks to the UAE authorities for starting the flights. We just boarded the flight to Bengaluru, India. This is one of the first few flights which have started,” he told ANI.

Mehta added that travellers had little time to prepare. “We were given a very short notice to book the tickets but we were able to book some tickets and rush to the airport. As of now, I am excited that I am going back home,” he said.

Earlier, Dubai Airports officially confirmed the partial restart of operations. A limited resumption of flights began on the evening of March 2, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

However, authorities urged caution. Travellers were advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they had been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE. For the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the long wait is finally coming to an end.

Flight services had been suspended following US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Iran launched a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting multiple countries in the region, leading to widespread flight cancellations.