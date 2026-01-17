Flights Delayed in Delhi Amid Dense Fog, AQI in Very Poor Category

New Delhi: As cold wave conditions continued in the national capital, dense fog covered large parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, reducing visibility and causing delays to several flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, as foggy conditions may intermittently disrupt operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a slight improvement in minimum temperature, which stood at 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, compared to 4 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. Despite the marginal rise, visibility remained low during the early hours, affecting road, rail and air traffic across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to be a major concern. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 368 at around 7 am, placing it in the “very poor” category.

Earlier this week, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas convened a meeting to review the deteriorating air quality situation.

The Sub-Committee assessed the current air quality levels along with weather forecasts and meteorological conditions. It observed that the AQI in Delhi has been on an upward trend.

According to an official release, forecasts by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that air quality is likely to worsen further and may enter the “severe” category in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow, variable wind speeds.

“In view of the prevailing air quality trend, and to prevent further deterioration, the Sub-Committee has decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — ‘Severe’ Air Quality (AQI range: 401–450) — with immediate effect across the entire NCR, as a proactive measure,” the release stated.

This decision is in addition to actions under Stages I and II of GRAP already in force. Agencies responsible for implementation, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

A nine-point action plan under Stage-III of the extant GRAP has come into effect across the NCR with immediate effect. The plan outlines specific measures to be implemented by various agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards and DPCC, to curb further deterioration in air quality.