Flight Fares Jump Sharply After Nationwide IndiGo Cancellations

New Delhi: IndiGo's massive flight cancellations across India have led to a significant surge in airfares across several key domestic routes, with prices skyrocketing to unprecedented levels, as passengers scrambled for alternatives. According to popular booking website MakeMyTrip (MMT) data, there are significant spikes on routes from Delhi to major metros and state capitals, with same-day non-stop flights costing up to double the rates available for neighbouring dates.Booking data on MakeMyTrip shows the cheapest Delhi-Bengaluru flight on December 6 costing in excess of Rs 40,00 with some options exceeding Rs 80,000.

A passenger willing to travel from Delhi to Mumbai on December 6 has to pay a minimum of Rs 36,107, while the maximum amount exceeds Rs 56,000, as per MMT's data. For a return trip, one has to pay a minimum of Rs 23,000 to reach the national capital, while the maximum amount exceeds Rs 37,000.On the Delhi-Chennai route, last-minute fares climbed to Rs 62,000-82,000.

To put this into perspective, a Delhi to Dubai flight on December 6 (tomorrow) would cost around Rs 25,855, making international travel cheaper than flying between two Indian cities. Similarly, a Bengaluru-Dubai ticket is available for as low as around Rs 15,000.

Compared to these rates, international travel is way cheaper than domestic travel. A person will need to pay around Rs 18,747 for a flight from Delhi to Bangkok. The disruption followed massive operational setbacks at IndiGo, with more than 500 flights delayed or cancelled nationwide, leaving airports overcrowded and passengers stranded. All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled until midnight, though other airlines continued operations as scheduled. With IndiGo working to stabilise operations, travel platforms suggest that fares are expected to normalise in the coming days, as reflected in significantly lower prices displayed for 9-12 December across Delhi routes.

Meanwhile, to help stabilise flight operations and reduce disruptions for passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from two rules about late duty and late night operations until February 10, 2026. Passengers across multiple airports expressed strong frustration over operational failure, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. They said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left many stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water. IndiGo has issued an apology, stating, "We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest."