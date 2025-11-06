First Phase of Bihar Assembly Polls Begins

Patna: The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballots.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, though in some constituencies, voting will end at 5 pm due to security considerations.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also contesting in this phase.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh new electors, while 7.78 lakh voters fall in the 18–19-year age group. The total population of these constituencies is 6.60 crore.

Presiding officers have handed over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling agents ahead of the polling day.

Central City Patna Superintendent of Police Diksha said all arrangements have been made for smooth and peaceful polling in the city.

"Area domination will be done, and patrolling parties will conduct raids tonight. From morning, there will be checks at the zonal and super zonal levels. Quick Response Teams have been formed. Communication channels have been established. We expect voters to vote peacefully. Women-specific and disability-friendly booths have been set up. CAPF and State Police have been deployed at polling stations. Boats have also been arranged for polling parties," Diksha said.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from Raghopur, a seat he has held since 2015. He faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in 2020.

Tejashwi’s estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party — Janshakti Janta Dal — after quitting RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the same seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh, potentially altering the Raghopur dynamics. Tej Pratap himself is contesting from Mahua constituency.

In Munger district’s Tarapur seat, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary faces RJD’s Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Santosh Kumar Singh. The JD(U) had previously won the seat in 2010 and 2015.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai, facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar.

Mokama constituency, known for its clashes between strongmen or ‘bahubalis,’ has been in the headlines following the murder of Dularchand Yadav. JD(U)’s Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in the case, faces Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Patna Sahib, traditionally a BJP stronghold, is seeing new contenders this time. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar alias Ratnesh Khushwaha, while Congress has nominated Shashant Shekhar.

In Darbhanga, BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, who is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra. At 25, Thakur is the youngest candidate in the fray and could become the youngest MLA if elected.

A total of 122 women candidates are contesting in the first phase. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded 119 candidates.

Within the NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, BJP 48, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 14. Among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, RJD is contesting 73 seats, followed by Congress with 24 and CPI(ML) with 14. There will be friendly fights on a few seats among Mahagathbandhan partners.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among major parties, JD(U) bagged 43 seats, BJP 74, and Congress 19. JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies, BJP 110, RJD 144, and Congress 70.