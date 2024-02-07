First National Meet of Mental Health Professionals Begins in Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram: The first national conference of the Association of Psychiatric Social Work Professionals (APSWP), began at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The conference is jointly organised by the APSWP and the Department of Psychiatric Social Work of the institute.

The conference, which is themed "Mental Health for All: Transcending Boundaries", had five pre-conference workshops on its first day today. The workshops were led by Dr. Kala Chakradhar, Deborah Horowitz, Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, Dr. Ranjith R Pillai, Dr. Shinjini Chaudhuri, Dr. Kavitha V Jangam, Dr. Seema P. Uthaman, and Dr G. Rajesh.

Over 200 mental health professionals and students from various parts of the country participated in the workshops.

The conference has also received financial assistance from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The official inauguration of the conference will be held on February 8 at 10 am by Dr. S. L. Vaya, Member, National Council for Allied Health Care Professionals.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for participants to share knowledge and experiences, learn about new developments in the field of mental health, and network with colleagues from across the country.