Fire Temple Gets Intach Heritage Award

Hyderabad: The Parsi community in Secunderabad is elated as the Khan Bahadur Edulji Sohrabji Chenai Anjuman Dar-e-Meher (Anjuman Agiary) has been bestowed with the Intach heritage award. The recognition highlights the significance of the agiary in preserving the collective history and tradition of the Parsis in the city.

The Fire Temple, which observed its centenary during the Covid-19 lockdown, houses the holy Padshah Saheb in its sanctum sanctorum and serves thousands of Parsis. Among the three fire temples in the region, Dar-e-Meher is the youngest, built by Seth Jamshedji Edulji Chenoy and his brother in memory of their late father during the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam.

The consecration of the temple took place during the reign of Osman Ali Khan and King George V, by Dastoor Khurshed Dastoor Behram Jamasp Asa.

Thanking Intach for the award on World Heritage Day, the committee members and Parsi community reiterated their commitment to safeguarding their heritage for future generations. Homi D. Chenoy, secretary and trustee, received the award on behalf of the Anjuman.

Members emphasised the special significance of this recognition as the world celebrates the richness of cultural heritage, underscoring the Anjuman Agiary's role as a custodian of collective history and tradition, symbolising the essence of their shared identity.