FIR Against Navneet for Offensive Remarks Against Owaisi Brothers

Hyderabad: The city police have booked cases against Navneet Kaur Rana, representing Amravati in the Lok Sabha, for delivering provocative statements against AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi during the course of a speech.

Ch. Rakesh, who on Friday lodged a complaint with Saidabad police, accused Navneet Kaur for delivering provocative statements against the Owaisi brothers in a Champapet meeting.

Ch. Rakesh, who serves as the flying squad team in-charge for Yakutpura assembly segment, said that Navneet’s comments had hurt the sentiments of AIMIM followers.

Based on Rakesh’s complaint, Saidabad police filed an FIR number 206 of 2024 for criminal intimidation with the intent to affect the result of an election

“We have registered an FIR and taken legal opinion on further investigation”, said Radhavender, Saidabad police inspector.