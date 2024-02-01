File Six Bills Waiting for Governer’s Approval in Karnataka Says Minister

Bengaluru: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil on Thursday stated that six Bills sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot have been waiting for his approval. For some, he has sought details while for others the Governor is yet to respond and the State Government has furnished details to the Governor’s office.

After the cabinet meeting in Bengaluru city, Patil said as many as 19 Bills were sent for Governor approval in recent days and among them, six have been pending with him and stated that he cannot comment on it further since ‘It is a correspondence between Raj Bhavan and Parliamentary Affairs department.’

The Minister clarified that Bills have not been sent back by the Governor but he has asked for some details which the State Government has furnished.

Asked about on which subjects the Governor's office has sought details, H.K.Patil said “We had discussed to constitute a Development Board for Yellamma Gudda (in Dharwad district) and details sought by the Governor have been furnished.” Likewise, the State Government revived the Bombay Public Trust Act and on it, the details sought by the Governor have been given by the State Government.

“All details sought by the Governor has been furnished,’ stated the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and to a query on the Ordinance sent back Governor on 60 percent use of Kannada in signages, Patil said, already Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified it. The governor’s office has clarified it.

“It is just a technical issue,” said the Minister and exuded that the Ordinance of Kannada and Culture department on usage of Kannada will be passed in the ensuing Assembly session.