Festive Atmosphere Witnessed in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Festive atmosphere was witnessed in the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Monday as the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya was celebrated by the devotees across the district. People enthusiastically participated in the devotional programmes in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy, Banswada and other towns and villages in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Special pujas and bhajans were conducted apart from Annadanam to devotees.

Large groups of the people sat in front of big screens to watch the Pran Prathishtha event from Ayodhya. Worshippers of all age groups including women and children took part cultural programmes.

Sri Raghunatha temple at Quilla, Shambhu temple at Ahmad Bazaar, Ramalayam in Subhashnagar and other temples witnessed huge crowds of devotees. Women devotees took a procession from Vinayaknagar to Hanuman mandir at Sarangpur. Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta participated in the celebrations at Sri Raghunatha temple. MP Arvind Dharmapuri took part in the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

In view of special pujas in temples, police made elaborate security arrangements. Traffic diverted at several areas due to serpentine queues of devotees. Few devotees fired crackers.