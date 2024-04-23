Fertility Rate Among Muslim Women Has Decreased: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on “those who have many children”, saying the fertility rate of Muslim women had fallen. Owaisi asked why Modi hated Indian Muslims and targeted them, but was happy with those in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a public meeting in Daguruwa in Kishangunj of Bihar, Owaisi said, “Though Hindu women have a lower fertility rate, the fertility rate of Muslim women too has reduced as per government records.” It stood at 2.6 per cent, he said.

On the reference to large families, Owaisi said Modi had six brothers, Amit Shah has six sisters and Ravi Shankar Prasad has seven brothers and sisters. He also lashed out at Modi for his remarks on increased infiltration from Bangladesh. The Modi government had stated in Parliament from July 15, 2014, that it did not have any data on infiltrators.

Charging Modi with trying to divide by creating a rift among different communities, Owaisi said the fertility rate among women of South India is very less compared to North India. The contribution of South Indian states and Mumbai to the national GDP is more than the north Indian states. Owaisi asked Modi if the people from the South make it an issue.