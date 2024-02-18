Farmers seek ordinance to give legal guarantee for MSP

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the meeting with the Centre on Sunday, farmer leaders on Saturday asserted that the government should bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, while protests and tractor rallies were held in support of farmers who continued their stir at the two Punjab Haryana borders

Three Union ministers will meet on Sunday for the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh. Speaking from the protest site, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “If the Centre wants resolution, then it should bring an ordinance with an immediate effect that it will enact a law on MSP, then discussion can proceed further.”



On the fifth day of their march, protesters remained stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. There were no new clashes between the farmers and security personnel, as farmer leaders had urged protesters to maintain peace at the borders.



Meanwhile, farmers owing allegiance to different factions held demonstrations at several places in Punjab and Haryana and even held dharnas outside residences of three senior BJP leaders including former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.



BKU leader Rakesh Tikait however announced that farmers will stage dharnas on February 21 and also said that SKM was asked to launch a tractor march to Delhi in the last week of February if the stalemate between the farmers and Centre continues.