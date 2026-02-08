Farmers Protected; US Cuts Tariffs on Several Agri Products to 0%: Chouhan

Bhopal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the framework for the trade agreement with the United States will not harm Indian farmers, adding that the US has reduced tariffs on several Indian farm exports to zero.

He said Indian farmers’ interests have been fully protected in the trade deal and that no key crops, fruits, dairy products, or spices have been opened to American imports. The agreement reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington claims it will help export more agricultural products to India.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the country’s interests and those of farmers were safeguarded. He added that agricultural products that could affect farmers have been excluded from the deal.

He clarified that there is no tariff concession on items such as soybeans, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, grains, poultry, dairy products, bananas, strawberries, cherries, green peas, pulses, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco. No liquid or processed dairy products — including butter, ghee, paneer, or cheese — will be imported from the US, and Indian spices remain protected.

Chouhan said the US has cut tariffs on several Indian agricultural products from 50 per cent to zero, boosting exports, while India has not provided similar concessions to American farm products. He added that spice exports have risen significantly and that the agreement will also benefit women in self-help groups.

He noted that India has signed nine Free Trade Agreements under PM Modi’s leadership, with more under discussion, calling them milestones toward building a “Viksit Bharat” and a self-reliant India by 2047.

Subject to the successful conclusion of the interim agreement, the US will also remove reciprocal tariffs on a wide range of goods, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.