Farmers' Income Grew Eight-foLd Under NDA In Last 12 Years: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

New Delhi: The Opposition and Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sparred over farmers issue in Lok Sabha during the Question Hours on Tuesday. While the Opposition accused the government of not keeping its promises with farmers, the minister asserted that farmers income has grown eight times under the NDA in the last 12 years and Modi government is committed to giving farmers’ the full value of their sweat

When questioned by MPs from Trinamool Congress on what steps the government has taken to increase income of farmers and on a charge by TMC leader Saugata Roy who said the government has not kept the promise of doubling farmers' income and check their suicide, a charged up minister Mr Chauhan said the farm production has increased and the government has taken several measures, including providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and extending fertiliser subsidies to help the farmers.

“I, the Agriculture minister of India, say that the income of farmers has doubled, in cases it has tripled and even grown eight times. A wrong narrative is being set. When their (UPA) government was in power, There was no water, electricity, water, or roads. There was just single crop (per year). We gave them steady supply of electricity and other infrastructure due to which farmers are growing three crops now,” said the minister.

At the same time he even accused the UPA government saying during its time excuses were made in the name of implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, and even going to the extent of saying that giving MSP more than 50 per cent of the cost would distort the market.

“In contrast, the NDA government led by Shri Narendra Modi decided to determine the Minimum Support Price by taking into account 50 per cent profit on production cost and continuously implemented it, enabling farmers to get better returns for their hard work,” said the minister.

In between Samajwadi Party’s Mr Dharmendra Yadav asked supplementary questions persistently even as Speaker Om Birla asked Chouhan to respond. Against this backdrop, Mr Birla told the members not to be too agitated during the Question Hour and urged both members and ministers to ask short questions and give brief replies, respectively.

“The government is committed to ensuring that farmers receive a fair price for their produce in every situation, and no effort will be spared at any level to rescue the ‘annadatta’ (food providers) from crisis,” said the minister. He informed that agricultural production has increased by nearly 44 per cent, and a comprehensive campaign has been launched to simultaneously enhance farmers’ productivity and income.