Farmers Demand Action As Elephants Rampage Through Chittoor Farms

Tirupati: A herd of elephants has turned into a recurring nightmare for farmers in Chittoor district. The massive animals are leaving a path of destruction in their wake, trampling crops and irrigation systems, leaving farmers struggling to protect their livelihoods.

Despite desperate pleas and attempts to deter the elephants, the problem persists. Just recently, four elephants caused panic in S. Gollapalli village, Ramakuppam mandal. Fields and vital drip irrigation setups were destroyed, and terrified villagers could only watch helplessly as their precious harvests were devoured and crushed.

“The forest department seems to turn a blind eye to our plight,” lamented a distraught farmer. “These elephants roam freely through our fields, and nothing is done to stop them.”

Exhausted from the backbreaking labour of cultivating their crops, only to see them destroyed, farmers are furious with the authorities. The lack of effective measures to deter the elephants, coupled with the absence of compensation for losses, is pushing them towards a breaking point. With their livelihoods hanging by a thread after each elephant raid, farmers are demanding urgent action before they face even more devastating consequences.