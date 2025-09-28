Fadnavis Reviews Marathwada Floods, Orders Relief, Evacuations

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the rainfall situation and ongoing relief operations in eight Marathwada districts and Solapur, and directed officials to intensify field-level efforts.

Incessant rains pounded several parts of Marathwada on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region, officials earlier said.

Solapur, located in western Maharashtra, has also witnessed heavy rains and crop damage.

With water discharge from dams being increased due to heavy rainfall, Fadnavis stressed the need to focus on the advance evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water and healthcare facilities at relief camps, the statement said.

A heavy rain alert has been issued for central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan regions till September 30. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts.





As per the CMO statement, Fadnavis held discussions with collectors of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Solapur districts to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains and floods.

"All officials must remain on the ground and closely monitor relief and rescue operations," he said.





Taking note of reports of fodder shortage in some areas, the chief minister directed the immediate supply of fodder for livestock.

He reviewed the discharge situation of dams across the state and directed the Water Resources Department to coordinate closely with local administrations and remain on high alert.

In view of the situation, people who were already shifted to relief camps have been asked to stay there until conditions improve, the statement said.

Due to around 150 mm of rainfall in the catchment and dam area of the Jayakwadi project, 1,25,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water is being released into the Godavari river, which may increase up to 1.5 lakh cusec, it said.

From the Majalgaon dam, 41,701 cusec of water is being released, which has been reduced from the earlier 95,000 cusec.

Due to heavy rainfall in Dharashiv, Solapur, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, 75,000 cusec of water was being discharged from the Sina Kolegaon dam, while in some places the discharge was 60,000 cusec.

Additionally, 1 lakh cusec of water was being released from the Ujani dam, the statement said.

The discharge data was based on the situation as of 9 am, the CMO added.





According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, heavy rain is likely to trigger urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, and people have been advised to remain vigilant.