Fadnavis Promises AC Trains for Mumbai Without Impacting Fare Structure

Mumbai: A day after the Mumbra railway mishap, in which four people were killed due to overcrowding on local trains, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a major announcement that there are plans to introduce AC locals with automatic doors and ventilation without impacting the fare structure. “We are planning for more AC trains without increasing the existing fare,” the CM said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Amongst the measures under consideration is putting doors (to local trains) to avoid mishap. It will be designed with adequate ventilation. At the same time, we will ensure the commuters are not financially burdened. The ticket fares will be affordable,” Fadnavis said.

His statement comes a day after Fadnavis had a 45-minute interaction with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the accident at Mumbra in Thane district, in which four persons died and nine others injured, two of them critically.

“Our railway minister has emphasised that as these trains do not have a door, the possibility of an accident is high. So, he will work to put doors in such trains. Ventilation will also be taken care of. Efforts are underway to bring AC trains to suburban Mumbai,” the CM said.

“After detailed discussions, it was decided that new non-AC trains will be designed and manufactured where the key issue of ventilation will be resolved using three design changes—first, the doors will have louvres. Second, coaches will have roof-mounted ventilation units to pump in fresh air. And third, the coaches will have vestibules so that passengers can move from one coach to another and balance out the crowd in a natural way,” Fadnavis added.

The first train of this new design will be ready by November 2025. After necessary tests and certification, it will be put into service by January 2026, he said.

The CM acknowledged the suburban train network’s limited carrying capacity during peak hours. He emphasised the need to strengthen the railway infrastructure to address this issue.

“What has happened is serious and shocking. Going forward, we will increase passenger amenities and passenger safety. There is load on the Mumbai suburban network. This is going to be there till all the metro lines are complete,” he said.