Extending all possible help: Govt on death sentence to Kerala nurse in Yemen

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that it is aware of the death sentence handed to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse in Yemen, and is extending all possible assistance in her case. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand her family is exploring relevant options, and the government is providing all necessary support."

In 2015, Nimisha partnered with a Yemeni national named Mahdi to establish a clinic in Sana'a. Under Yemeni law, only nationals are allowed to set up businesses, which led her to rely on Mahdi's support. Nimisha Priya, a nurse, from Palakkad district in Kerala had been working in private hospitals in Yemen for several years. While her husband and young daughter had returned to India in 2014 due to financial reasons, she got stuck in the country due to civil war.

In her statement made earlier, Nimisha had alleged that the Yemeni had posed himself as her husband before the local authorities following which she could not get any assistance from them.