Experts To Study Hydrological Issues in Musi River Path

Hyderabad: Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has proposed to study possible hydrological issues in the course of the Musi river through a simulation model and eight consultants have responded to the expression of interest for consultancy services for preparing simulation models.

The consultants will study the hydrological pattern of the Musi river from the Osmansagar lake in the west to Gowrelly in the east to develop a comprehensive master plan for the riverfront development programme. Under this exercise, the consultants will examine the overflow conditions for every one kilometer, dry weather flows (sewage) through nalas into the river besides the assessment of maximum storage volume.

The simulation conditions for the monsoon period and for non-monsoon periods will also be assessed and check dams will be constructed at various intervals to maintain the water storage in the river for critical levels.

MRDCL has invited requests for proposals from the consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for retaining walls along the river boundary at selected locations.