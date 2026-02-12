Ex UK PM Sunak to Address Curtain Raiser to India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, will address "AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation," a curtain raiser to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Carnegie India stated.

In a post on X, Carnegie India said, "Pleased to announce that Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will be speaking at "AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation," a curtain raiser to the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Join global experts for an evening of high-impact discussions on AI governance, cooperation, and building an inclusive digital future."

Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he will participate in the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, in the national capital, underscoring the importance both countries attach to cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the French President will be visiting from February 17 to February 19.

As part of the visit, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which outlines the long-term vision for the India-France Strategic Partnership, and will also jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai.

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry and public engagement, the Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the India AI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.