Ex-IAF Chief: East Needs A Defence Corridor

Kolkata: Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Saturday urged the West Bengal government and its neighbours to plan a defence corridor with the Centre in the eastern region of the country which he claimed has the “potential” but has been “ignored.”

Mr Raha said, “A point has come up for the defence production corridor. Two such corridors have been approved by the central government in the areas which have plenty. It is like the rich becoming richer. They totally ignored eastern and north eastern India where there is so much potential.

He added, “So I request Bengal government and other governments in the region to work with the central government to ensure that we have a similar defence corridor to manufacture defence goods and our industry also benefits from it.”

The ex-IAF chief was speaking at Defence MSME Manufacturers Forum, “Empowering MSMEs in India’s Defence Manufacturing Sector through the Make in India Initiative”, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in the city.

Mr Raha also pitched for the indigenous production of jet engines in India for instead of its purchase from abroad. “We are not so good at jet engines, the propulsion system that helps in powering jet aircrafts. We are buying General Electric F404 engines from the Americans for LCA Mk I and F414 engines for more power advanced version of LCA Tejas. This dependency is not good. We have signed contracts but the Americans wouldn't give you the core technology of jet engines.”