Ex-HMDA Chief, Brother Get Conditional Bail

Hyderabad: The court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to former TS RERA secretary and former HMDA director S. Bala Krishna and his brother Naveen Kumar in connection with the illegal assets case.

The court asked the accused officer to submit one lakh worth of bonds and passports, directing them not to leave the country without any prior information to the court.

ACB officials arrested Bala Krishna for amassing illegal assets on January 24. On January 31, the court granted the ACB eight-day custody of Bala Krishna, and he was returned to judicial custody on February 7. Later, Bala Krishna filed a petition seeking bail, but the court dismissed the plea.

ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of Bala Krishna and seized gold, cash, devices and documents related to 250 acres of land worth Rs 200 crore. The officials also told the court that they would probe the case further.