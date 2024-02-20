Every Labharthi Can Avail Govt Sops, Says Modi

New Delhi/ Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore on Monday. The unveiling took place during the fourth groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow. He stressed the importance of ensuring that every citizen, or 'labharthi,' receives the benefits of government schemes, emphasising the principle of 'Modi's guarantee' in delivering essential services to all.

The PM emphasised the emergence of an environment fostering trade, development, and trust, attributing the transformation to the collaborative efforts of the state government over the past seven years.

During his address at the event, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that there has been a notable shift state's investment climate where ‘red tape’ has been replaced by ‘red carpet’ for investors.

Pointing to the accomplishments of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, Modi underscored the decrease in crime rates alongside the flourishing business culture. He lauded the state's remarkable achievements in various sectors, including the doubling of exports, advancements in electricity generation and transmission, and the development of extensive infrastructure such as expressways and international airports.

In addition to applauding the utilisation of river waterways for enhanced connectivity, the Prime Minister took a veiled swipe at the Congress, criticising their delayed recognition of Bharat Ratna awardee B.R. Ambedkar. He underscored his government's commitment to honouring deserving individuals, citing the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh's agricultural landscape.

Modi reiterated the government's unwavering support for farmers, emphasising initiatives aimed at revolutionising agriculture and promoting natural farming practices.

Further elucidating the government's commitment to equitable development, Modi highlighted the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which has extended the reach of government schemes to countless individuals across Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that the successful implementation of these schemes embodies the essence of true social justice and secularism.

The Prime Minister also touched upon India's burgeoning reputation as a favourable investment destination, both domestically and internationally. He noted the unprecedented positivity towards India on the global stage and highlighted investors' confidence in the government's policies and stability.

Attended by dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as representatives from top global and Indian companies and foreign envoys, the event underscores the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering growth and development in the region.