Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against the BJP ‘conspiracy’ to abolish reservations to SCs, STs, and OBCs, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that making India 'reservations-free' is their core philosophy.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Reddy said that the BJP-led NDA government had made a similar attempt in 2000, when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee issued a gazette notification (a copy of which the CM released before the media) appointing a constitution review commission to go about the task of scrapping reservations aligning with RSS agenda.

"But the people brought the Congress-led UPA to power, which effectively thwarted the BJP game plan. Two decades later, there is a threat to the constitution and reservations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah blabbering about "ab ki baar-400 paar'," Reddy said.

He gave instances of how its leaders kept talking of abolishing reservations, including the then Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (2018); RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (2015), and RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya in 2017.

The Chief Minister cautioned the people that a vote for BJP was like putting an end to reservations. It is only the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc that can ensure reservations proportionate to the population, he said.

He alleged that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to obstruct his election campaign by using Delhi police, which summoned him for inquiry into the 'doctored video of Amit Shah' on reservations.

He said that his lawyer had met Delhi police on Wednesday and sought more time for his attendance.