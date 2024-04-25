Etala To Quit Politics if Congress Implements Farm Waiver and 6Gs by August

Hyderabad: BJP leader Etala Rajender on Thursday said that he would resign from politics if the Congress successfully implements the farm loan waiver and their Six Guarantees in one-go in August. If the BJP gets more MP seats from the state, he said the state will get more jobs in IT and boost its development.

Campaigning in the Malkajgiri parliament constituency, he said, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made some promises as they were not sure of coming to power. The promise of a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers is impossible. He himself is saying that the state coffers are empty. So how will he give Rs 2,500 allowance to women, Rs 4,000 pension and Rs 12,000 to auto drivers and workers and Rs 500 bonus for paddy growing farmers””

Recounting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajender said, “He won laurels in the US Senate. He ensured that Indian children returned safely from Ukraine by stopping the war there. The tricolour is flying high at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kashmir was freed from bomb blasts and bullets. The entire nation is pitching for Narendra Modi. I have been in politics for 22 years now and fought for Telangana statehood for 14 years. I ensured poor children get fine rice as their food.”

The BJP leader further said that if he wins from the Malkajgiri constituency, he would ensure that the central housing scheme is properly implemented in the state and given directly for the poor.

“The Chief Minister is not looking at the development of people. I have the capacity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get things done for the state and ensure development of Malkajgiri. The nation currently gets Rs 1.85 lakh crores as GST, which is Rs 73,000 crores more than when it was introduced. India has grown from the 11 largest economy in the world to the fifth largest now and is all set to become the third largest,” he added.