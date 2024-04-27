Etala Slams Congress and BRS for Making Impractical Promises to Voters

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never made impractical and false promises but the Congress and the BRS were making ‘election-oriented promises’ to the voters instead of looking at the resources of the state, said Etala Rajendar, BJP Malkajgiri candidate.

In a get-together with IT professionals in Kukatpally Assembly limits here on Saturday, Rajendar said that these unwarranted promises would lead the state deeper into the debt trap, he said.

He expressed dismay at the Congress promise of providing RS 2,500 financial support to women every month and distribution of two-wheelers to girl students and wondered how funds would be raised to fulfil such promises.

Earlier, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced a Rs 1 lakh to farmers. When he failed to do so, farmers faced hardships getting fresh loans.

Referring to a demand for relief for IT professionals, Rajendar said that even government employees have been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme. He pointed out that several measures like uniform GST, initiated by Modi helped in curbing black money, improved foreign reserves and curbed illegal deposits in foreign accounts.

India has emerged as the fifth largest economy surpassing the United Kingdom during Modi’s tenure, he said, and added that with his access to the Prime Minister, he can convince Modi to extend support for any major issue in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha limits.

“When KCR removed 1,700 contract employees engaged in sanitation works, who were getting a mere Rs 8,000 per month, I personally visited their protest camp and extended my support. At that time, KCR had stated that he would not entertain protests and trade union activity. I also extended support to Aasha workers, village secretaries and RTC workers. I always stand for the poor and oppressed sections,” Rajendar said.

Etala Navneeth, Vaddepally Rajeshwar Rao, Santosh and a number of IT employees took part in the meeting.