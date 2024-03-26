Etala Seeks Probe Into Attack on Tribals at Chengicherla

Hyderabad: The BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Malkajgiri constituency Etala Rajender alleged on Tuesday that some anti-social elements, associated with a local slaughterhouse, were involved in an attack on tribal women at Chengicherla in Hyderabad on Holi.

He demanded the arrest of the attackers and a probe into the illegal businesses, which have links with the slaughterhouse.

Rajendar said some 30 members pelted stones on tribal women who were playing Holi.

“The attack was carried out without any reason. When the women went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the attackers, the women were once again attacked by anti-social elements in presence of the police. The police acted like mute spectators and lathicharged the women assembled to lodge the complaint. The police have filed petty cases against the attackers instead of booking them under the attempted murder case,” the BJP candidate said.

He said the anti-social elements in the area are engaged in extracting oil from bones. “These people collect bones illegally from the slaughterhouse and sell the oil extracted from the bones. The bone oil is mixed up with edible oils and sold in the open market,” he said.