EPS Takes Up Cudgels on Behalf of Savuku

Chennai: Leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded an enquiry by a judge to ascertain if the charges that YouTuber and social media activist Savukku Sankar was beaten up in the Coimbatore jail as alleged by the lawyer.

In his post on X, Palaniswami said that while action can be taken against Sankar if he had violated the law, the police were not empowered to take the law into their hands.

Sankar was arrested at Theni on charges of defaming women police personnel in an interview given to a YouTube channel and taken to Coimbatore where the case was filed against him. He was sent to jail and it was where he is reported to have been assaulted by the jail staff.

Meanwhile, Chennai police reopened an old case against him on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist years ago.