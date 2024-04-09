EPFO Clears Dues of SB Organics Victims

Hyderabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it has settled the EPF and EDLI (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme) claims of four people who died in the recent reactor blast at SB Organics Ltd. However, two families out of the six affected are yet to receive the benefits. Efforts are going on to settle the claims of the remaining two deceased employees as soon as they are received by the office.