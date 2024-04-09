Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

EPFO Clears Dues of SB Organics Victims

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be held in three districts, said Vishal Agarwal, Regional PF Commissioner-I and OIC, Patancheru. (Screengrab: EPFO Official Website)
x
Employees Provident Fund Organisation. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that it has settled the EPF and EDLI (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme) claims of four people who died in the recent reactor blast at SB Organics Ltd. However, two families out of the six affected are yet to receive the benefits. Efforts are going on to settle the claims of the remaining two deceased employees as soon as they are received by the office.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
EPFO SB Organics EDLI 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X