Encounter Underway in J&K's Kulgam
Search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing at the security forces' positions
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials here said.The security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area following information about the presence of terrorists there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing at the security forces' positions.
Further details are awaited.
( Source : PTI )
