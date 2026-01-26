Emmanuel Macron Fondly Remembers 75th R-Day Celebrations Of India

French President Emmanuel Macron shared an interesting post on social media. On the occasion of the nation's 77th Republic Day on Monday, Macron shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024, when he was invited as the chief guest for the celebrations in India.

Taking to X, he remarked: "What a wonderful memory of the Republic Day we shared together in 2024! My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!"

During his visit in 2024, the French military contingent also took part in the parade. Macron is scheduled to visit India in February this year when he would attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The 2024 Republic Day celebrations were held on the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra Ki Matruka'.