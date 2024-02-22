Elon Musk's X Claims Centre Issued Executive Orders To Withhold Accounts

The popular social media platform 'X' owned by Elon Musk, has issued a statement saying that it has blocked some accounts and posts on its platform after the executive orders issued by the Indian government."The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," the Global Government Affairs of 'X' posted.The Global Government Affairs of 'X also stated that the writ appeal challenging the Indian government's orders remains pending and they have provided impacted users with notices of these actions in accordance with its policies."Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," it added.The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment.