Elephants Creating Panic in Manyam District

Visakhapatnam: A herd of elephants has been causing panic among farmers of Ramanaiduvalasa village in Pedamerangi panchayat of Bhamini mandal in Prarvathipuram Manyam district since Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the jumbos entered fields and destroyed banana, maize and rice crops. The elephants have also caused damage on outskirts of Kannapudoravalasa village.

Farmers are complaining that they are unable to do anything even though they are causing severe damage to the crops.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the Bhamini mandal parishath officer said authorities are taking the necessary precautions. Villagers have been advised not to provoke the animals in any way, as this could lead to more harm.

Farmers have demanded that the forest department find a permanent solution to the problem.