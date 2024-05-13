Election Material Distributed at 291 Booths in Guntur West

Vijayawada: The distribution of election material to the 291 polling centers in Guntur West Assembly constituency was successfully completed on Sunday.

Guntur Municipal Corporation additional commissioner and returning officer K. Rajyalakshmi oversaw the distribution.

Rajyalakshmi said 350 presiding officers, 350 assistant presiding officers, 1,800 other poll officers, and 47 micro observers were deployed at the voting stations in the constituency.

She said a control room has been set up at AL College in Lodge Center to supervise the elections, redress complaints and advise field-level officials.