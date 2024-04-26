Election is country's pride, voters must participate in large numbers: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that adequate arrangements have been made for smooth polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy in maximum numbers.In an interview with ANI, Kumar said various amenities have been provided to voters in polling booths and adequate security measures have been taken."We have made complete preparations for today's elections. Polling booths have been decorated. There is no possibility of any kind of violence at any booth nor has any such report been received," he said.He said voters must participate in large numbers in the voting festival."Voters should come to vote without any worry. The festival of democracy is the pride of the country and voters have to participate in it," Kumar said.He said there are facilities such as drinking water and toilets in the booths."All that is needed is that voters have to vote in maximum numbers. There are complete security arrangements. Everyone must come to vote today," he said.The CEC also referred to the meeting of the poll panel with officials of the India Meteorological Department, National Disaster Management Authority and Health Ministry ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls."Before the second round of voting, we had called a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority, Meteorological Department, and health officials. We also spoke to Chief Electoral Officers to assess the weather conditions," he saidIMD has forecast normal weather for phase two Lok Sabha polls. He said recent rains have also lessened the impact of heat.Kumar said voters are like ambassadors of the Election Commission when they fulfil their duty to vote."Our request and appeal to the voters is to come out of their homes in large numbers and vote. Women, youth, elders, and all should come out of their homes and vote," he emphasized, expressing hope for high voter turnout.The voting for 88 seats across 13 states and UTs will be held in the second phase on April 26. The first phase of voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states/UTs was held on April 19.Five seats in Assam and Bihar, three in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Kerala, seven in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Rajasthan and one each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will be voting in the second phase. The results will be announced on June 4.