Election Commission Allots Glass Symbol to TD Rebels

Visakhapatnam: The allotment of Glass symbol for some Independents in the assembly and LS polls in Andhra Pradesh this time is causing a new headache for the TD-JS-BJP alliance leaders.

Glass symbol is associated with the Jana Sena, but it remains a free symbol. It can be allotted to any independent candidate in constituencies where the JS has no nominee. This means that in constituencies where the JS is supporting candidates of its alliance partners – TD or BJP, an independent can contest on Glass symbol.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has passed.

Meesala Geetha, a former MLA, is running as a rebel candidate for the Vizianagaram assembly seat. Geetha was unhappy when the TD gave the Vizianagaram ticket to Aditi Gajapathi Raju. She filed her nomination as an independent. The Election Commission allotted her the glass symbol.

Similarly, independent candidates in Madanapalli, Sringavarapukota, Jaggayyapet, Maidukuru and Vijayawada Lok Sabha seats have also been allotted the Glass symbol. This is a matter of serious worry for the three-party alliance.

Many TD rebel candidates and independents have been allotted this symbol in various constituencies.

Jana Sena is conteting 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats while it is backing the alliance partners –TD and BJP – in the rest of the 175 assembly and 25 LS constituencies. The election campaigns are in full swing.

